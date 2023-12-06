News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds After Pullback

December 06, 2023 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold moved back above the $2025 level. 
  • Silver declined below $24.00 as gold/silver ratio settled above 84.50.
  • Platinum tested support at $880 – $890.

Gold
Gold 061223 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. The U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies, which is mostly bullish for gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle above the $2025 level, it will move towards the next resistance at $2055 – $2065.

Silver
Silver 061223 Daily Chart

Silver tested new lows as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84.50 level. The strong rebound of gold/silver ratio in recent trading sessions served as the key bearish catalyst for silver markets.

From the technical point of view, silver has recently moved below the $24.00 level and is heading towards the support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum
Platinum 061223 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground as the pullback conitnues. Currently, platinum is trying to settle below the support at $880 – $890.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $840 – $850 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.