Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds After Pullback

Key Insights

Gold moved back above the $2025 level.

Silver declined below $24.00 as gold/silver ratio settled above 84.50.

Platinum tested support at $880 – $890.

Gold

Gold 061223 Daily Chart

Gold rebounds as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. The U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies, which is mostly bullish for gold markets.

In case gold manages to settle above the $2025 level, it will move towards the next resistance at $2055 – $2065.

Silver

Silver 061223 Daily Chart

Silver tested new lows as gold/silver ratio rebounded above the 84.50 level. The strong rebound of gold/silver ratio in recent trading sessions served as the key bearish catalyst for silver markets.

From the technical point of view, silver has recently moved below the $24.00 level and is heading towards the support at $23.40 – $23.60.

Platinum

Platinum 061223 Daily Chart

Platinum is losing ground as the pullback conitnues. Currently, platinum is trying to settle below the support at $880 – $890.

In case this attempt is successful, platinum will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $840 – $850 range.

