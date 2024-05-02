Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Despite Falling Treasury Yields

Gold

FXEmpire.com -Gold 020524 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders continue to evaluate the recent Fed decision and comments from Fed Chair Powell.

In case gold settles below the support at $2295 – $2305, it will move towards the next support level at $2190 – $2200.

Silver

Silver 020524 Daily Chart

Silver rebounded from session lows as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 86.50 level.

If silver climbs back above the $27.00 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 020524 Daily Chart

Platinum is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts. U.S. dollar’s pullback and falling Treasury yields provided some support to platinum markets.

A move above the $960 level will open the way to the test of the nearest resistance at $975 – $985.

