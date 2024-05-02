News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Despite Falling Treasury Yields

May 02, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

Gold

Gold 020524 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as traders continue to evaluate the recent Fed decision and comments from Fed Chair Powell.

In case gold settles below the support at $2295 – $2305, it will move towards the next support level at $2190 – $2200.

Silver

Silver 020524 Daily Chart

Silver rebounded from session lows as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards the 86.50 level.

If silver climbs back above the $27.00 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $27.75 – $28.00.

Platinum

Platinum 020524 Daily Chart

Platinum is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts. U.S. dollar’s pullback and falling Treasury yields provided some support to platinum markets.

A move above the $960 level will open the way to the test of the nearest resistance at $975 – $985.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

