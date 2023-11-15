Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Dollar Rebounds

FXEmpire.com -

Gold pulls back after yesterday’s rebound.

Silver gains ground as gold/silver ratio dips below the 84 level.

Platinum moves higher as traders react to strong economic data from China.

Gold

Gold 151123 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as U.S. dollar gains ground after yesterday’s sell-off. Rising Treasury yields put additional pressure on gold markets.

The nearest support level for gold is located in the $1940 – $1950. A move below $1940 will push gold towards the next support at $1900 – $1910.

Silver

Silver 151123 Daily Chart

Silver climbed to the top of the current trading range as gold/silver ratio declined below the 84 level.

A successful test of the resistance at $23.60 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level, which is located in the $25.00 – $25.30 range.

Platinum

Platinum 151123 Daily Chart

Platinum continues to rebound as traders react to the better-than-expected economic data from China.

If platinum settles above the $900 level, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.

