Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Dollar Rebounds

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold pulls back after yesterday’s rebound.
- Silver gains ground as gold/silver ratio dips below the 84 level.
- Platinum moves higher as traders react to strong economic data from China.
Gold
Gold pulls back as U.S. dollar gains ground after yesterday’s sell-off. Rising Treasury yields put additional pressure on gold markets.
The nearest support level for gold is located in the $1940 – $1950. A move below $1940 will push gold towards the next support at $1900 – $1910.
Silver
Silver climbed to the top of the current trading range as gold/silver ratio declined below the 84 level.
A successful test of the resistance at $23.60 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level, which is located in the $25.00 – $25.30 range.
Platinum
Platinum continues to rebound as traders react to the better-than-expected economic data from China.
If platinum settles above the $900 level, it will move towards the resistance at $925 – $935.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Is Bitcoin’s Local Top In?
- WTI Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Gasoline Inventories Fall
- Why Broadcom Investors Have Enjoyed Massive Gains in 2023
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.