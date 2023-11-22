News & Insights

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back As Dollar Moves Higher

November 22, 2023 — 11:43 am EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold declined below the $2000 level as U.S. dollar gained ground against a broad basket of currencies. 
  • Silver moved towards the $23.50 level. 
  • Platinum is losing ground amid profit-taking. 

Gold
Gold 221123 Daily Chart

Gold pulls back as U.S. dollar rebounds. Traders react to the better-than-expected job market data from the U.S., which may force the Fed to be more hawkish.

From the technical point of view, gold failed to settle above the $2000 level and is moving towards the $1975 – $1985 level.

Silver
Silver 221123 Daily Chart

Silver is also losing ground amid a broad pullback in the precious metals markets, which was triggered by stronger dollar.

In case silver settles below the support at $23.40 – $23.60, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the $22.25 – $22.50 range.

Platinum
Platinum 221123 Daily Chart

Platinum pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the strong rally from November lows.

If platinum declines below the $925 level, it will head towards the 50 MA at $900.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

