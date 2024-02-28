Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Prices Continue To Consolidate

Gold

Gold stays above the $2030 level, supported by falling Treasury yields. The broad pullback in precious metals markets did not put any pressure on gold in today’s trading session.

In case gold settles above $2040, it will head towards the resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver tested new lows as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 90.50 level. Rising gold/silver ratio is the main driver for silver’s weakness.

A successful test of the support at $22.25 – $22.50 will push silver towards the next support level at $21.55 – $21.75.

Platinum

Platinum retreats as traders focus on the strong pullback in palladium markets. From a big picture point of view, platinum markets stay volatile in absence of strong catalysts.

A move below the $880 level opens the way to the test of the support at $840 – $850.

