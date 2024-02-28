Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Prices Continue To Consolidate

GoldGold 280224 Daily Chart
Gold stays above the $2030 level, supported by falling Treasury yields. The broad pullback in precious metals markets did not put any pressure on gold in today’s trading session.
In case gold settles above $2040, it will head towards the resistance at $2065 – $2075.
SilverSilver 280224 Daily Chart
Silver tested new lows as gold/silver ratio climbed above the 90.50 level. Rising gold/silver ratio is the main driver for silver’s weakness.
A successful test of the support at $22.25 – $22.50 will push silver towards the next support level at $21.55 – $21.75.
PlatinumPlatinum 280224 Daily Chart
Platinum retreats as traders focus on the strong pullback in palladium markets. From a big picture point of view, platinum markets stay volatile in absence of strong catalysts.
A move below the $880 level opens the way to the test of the support at $840 – $850.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Rally After PCE
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Upward Momentum Stalls Ahead of Mid-Session
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Consolidate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.