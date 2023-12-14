Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Keeps Moving Higher As Dollar Pulls Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold continued to move higher as traders focused on dovish Fed and weak dollar.

Silver rallied as gold/silver ratio declined.

Platinum gained strong upside momentum as traders paid attention to the major rally in palladium markets.

Gold

Gold 141223 Daily Chart

Gold gained more ground as U.S. dollar remained under strong pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

If gold stays above the $2025 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $2065 – $2075.

Silver

Silver 141223 4h Chart

Silver moved higher amid a broad rally in precious metals markets. Gold/silver ratio pulled back below 84.50, providing additional support to silver markets.

If silver climbs above the $24.50 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum

Platinum 141223 4h Chart

Platinum tested new highs as traders focused on the strong rally in palladium markets, which gained 12%.

From the technical point of view, platinum is moving towards the resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.