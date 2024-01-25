Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Mostly Flat As Traders React To U.S. Economic Data

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Gold continues its attempts to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025.

Silver failed to settle above the $23.00 level.

Platinum tests support at $880 – $890.

Gold

Gold 250124 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat despite stronger dollar as traders focus on falling Treasury yields.

If gold settles below the $2015 level, it will move towards the support at $1970 – $1980.

Silver

Silver 250124 Daily Chart

Silver has recently made an attempt to settle above the $23.00 level but lost momentum and pulled back.

The nearest support level for silver is located in the $22.25 – $22.50 range. A move below $22.25 will push silver towards the support at $21.50 – $21.70.

Platinum

Platinum 250124 Daily Chart

Platinum settled below the $900 level as traders focused on the strong sell-off in palladium markets.

A successful test of the support at $880 – $890 will push platinum towards the next support at $840 – $850.

