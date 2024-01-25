News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Mostly Flat As Traders React To U.S. Economic Data

January 25, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold continues its attempts to settle below the support at $2015 – $2025.
  • Silver failed to settle above the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum tests support at $880 – $890.

Gold
Gold 250124 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat despite stronger dollar as traders focus on falling Treasury yields.

If gold settles below the $2015 level, it will move towards the support at $1970 – $1980.

Silver
Silver 250124 Daily Chart

Silver has recently made an attempt to settle above the $23.00 level but lost momentum and pulled back.

The nearest support level for silver is located in the $22.25 – $22.50 range. A move below $22.25 will push silver towards the support at $21.50 – $21.70.

Platinum
Platinum 250124 Daily Chart

Platinum settled below the $900 level as traders focused on the strong sell-off in palladium markets.

A successful test of the support at $880 – $890 will push platinum towards the next support at $840 – $850.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.