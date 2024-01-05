News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Is Flat In Volatile Trading

January 05, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold settled near the $2040 level as traders focused on the dynamics of the U.S dollar. 
  • Silver rebounded as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards 88.00.
  • Platinum moved higher after an unsuccessful attempt to settle below the $950 level. 

Gold
Gold 050124 Daily Chart

Gold is mostly flat in volatile trading. U.S. dollar found itself under pressure as traders reacted to Non Farm Payrolls data but managed to rebound from session lows, which was bearish for gold.

From the technical point of view, gold is stuck in a range between the support at $2025 and the resistance at $2065.

Silver
Silver 050124 Daily Chart

Silver moved higher as gold/silver ratio declined towards the 88.00 level. If gold/silver ratio settles back below the key 88.00 level, silver will gain additional momentum.

A move above the resistance at $23.40 – $23.60 will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $25.00 – $25.30.

Platinum
Platinum 050124 Daily Chart

Platinum rebounds as traders use the strong pullback as an opportunity to initiate long positions at attractive levels.

In case platinum settles back above the $970 level, it will head towards the resistance at $990 – $1000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.