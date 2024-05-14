Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Gains Ground After Powell’s Comments

GoldGold 140524 Daily Chart
Gold moved above the $2350 level as traders focused on Powell’s dovish comments and falling Treasury yields. Powell signaled that rates would likely stay at current levels for some time.
If gold stays above the $2350 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $2390 – $2400.
SilverSilver 140524 Daily Chart
Silver made an attempt to settle above the $28.75 level as gold/silver ratio pulled back towards 82.50.
A move above the $29.00 level will provide silver with an opportunity to gain additional upside momentum.
PlatinumPlatinum 140524 Daily Chart
Platinum continues to move higher as traders bet that demand in China would grow, supported by stimulus measures.
If platinum stays above the resistance at $1010 – $1020, it will head towards the next resistance level at $1070 – $1080.
