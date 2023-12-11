News & Insights

Commodities
SLV

Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $2000

December 11, 2023 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Gold settled below the psychologically important $2000 level. 
  • Silver moved below the $23.00 level. 
  • Platinum pulled back towards $915 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $925 level. 

Gold
Gold 111223 Daily Chart

Gold retreats as U.S. dollar tests weekly highs. Treasury yields continue to rebound from multi-week lows, which is bearish for gold markets.

In case gold settles below the support at $1975 – $1985, it will head towards the next support level at $1935 – $1945.

Silver
Silver 111223 Daily Chart

Silver remains under strong pressure amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets.

The nearest support level for silver is located in the $22.25 – $22.50 range. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

Platinum
Platinum 111223 Daily Chart

Platinum made an attempt to settle above the $925 level but lost momentum and pulled back.

In case platinum moves below the 50 MA at $901, it will head towards the support level at $880 – $890.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.