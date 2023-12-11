FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Gold settled below the psychologically important $2000 level.
- Silver moved below the $23.00 level.
- Platinum pulled back towards $915 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $925 level.
Gold
Gold retreats as U.S. dollar tests weekly highs. Treasury yields continue to rebound from multi-week lows, which is bearish for gold markets.
In case gold settles below the support at $1975 – $1985, it will head towards the next support level at $1935 – $1945.
Silver
Silver remains under strong pressure amid a broad sell-off in precious metals markets.
The nearest support level for silver is located in the $22.25 – $22.50 range. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.
Platinum
Platinum made an attempt to settle above the $925 level but lost momentum and pulled back.
In case platinum moves below the 50 MA at $901, it will head towards the support level at $880 – $890.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Bearish Momentum: Natural Gas Faces Steep Decline, Testing Key Levels
- DAX Index: ZEW Economic Sentiment and the US CPI Report to Impact
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $2000
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.