Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast: Navigating Market Expectations

Gold sustains a positive trajectory, fueled by potential early Fed rate cuts in 2024.

Silver faces a downturn, trading bearishly below pivotal $24.10 level.

Copper navigates market uncertainty, with a bearish trend under $3.95.

Market anticipates impact of upcoming US economic data on precious metals.

Investors closely monitor technical levels for future trading insights.

Gold (XAU/USD) is undergoing a correction amid thin trading, yet remains on a positive path due to expectations of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024.

These cuts, influenced by easing labor market conditions and a downtrend in inflation, reduce the cost of holding gold and weaken the US Dollar. Gold is poised to conclude 2023 with gains above 13.50%, with its appeal expected to continue in 2024 as rate cuts begin. Upcoming US Nonfarm Employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI data will further influence gold’s trajectory.

The impacts on silver and copper, although not explicitly mentioned, often follow gold’s market trends due to their shared status as commodities and their sensitivity to economic indicators and currency movements.

Gold Prices Forecast

Gold – Chart

Gold’s price remained steady at $2071 on Friday, December 29, within a well-defined technical framework. The key pivot point is set at $2,064, with resistance levels at $2,088, $2,108, and $2,131. Support lies at $2,045, $2,018, and $2,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 55 suggests a neutral market stance, slightly leaning towards bullish. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -2.43, below its signal line, indicating potential momentum shifts.

A significant chart development is the breach of the upward trendline at $2065, hinting at possible further declines if gold remains below this level. This breach suggests a bearish outlook, with investors and analysts closely monitoring these developments in the ever-evolving economic landscape.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

On Friday, December 29, Silver experienced a downturn, trading at $23.817, marking a 1.13% decline. The metal’s technical landscape is defined by a pivotal point at $24.20, with resistance levels at $24.63, $24.91, and $25.55. Support levels are identified at $23.81, $23.52, and $23.31.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 36, leaning towards a bearish sentiment, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -0.07, indicating a potential downward momentum. Notably, Silver is trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $24.11, reinforcing the bearish trend.

A key chart pattern is a symmetrical triangle breakout at $24.10, suggesting a selling trend in the market. Consequently, the outlook for Silver is bearish below the $24.10 mark, with the market closely watching these technical levels for future price action.

Copper Prices ForecastCopper – Chart

Copper is experiencing a slight decline, trading at $3.93236, down 0.10%. Key technical levels place the pivot point at $3.94, with resistance levels at $3.97, $4.02, and $4.06. Support lies at $3.89, $3.85, and $3.80.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51 suggests a neutral sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is marginally below its signal line, hinting at a potential bearish trend.

Trading below its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $3.91, copper faces a retest of the previously breached support at $3.95, now a resistance level. This bearish trend below $3.95 will be critical for short-term market predictions in copper trading.

