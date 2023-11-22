Gold, Silver, Copper Analysis: Fed Minutes Stir Cautious Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

Quick Fundamental Outlook

The release of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting minutes has imparted cautious optimism among traders, hinting at a tempered approach to U.S. interest rate hikes. This measured stance from the Fed has injected a note of caution in the commodities market, subtly influencing the trajectory of precious metals.

Gold, silver, and copper markets are holding their breath as economic indicators such as jobless claims and consumer sentiment data, released a day earlier due to Thanksgiving, could offer fresh directional cues.

Meanwhile, gold prices hover around key thresholds, with silver showing resilience despite broader market hesitance, and copper anticipates a defining response to global economic trends and supply concerns.

Investors remain vigilant, with the potential for rate hikes to shape the near-term outlook for these metals.

Gold Prices Forecast

GOLD – Chart

In today’s trading, gold spot prices have latched onto an upward trajectory, now trading at $2,002.10, marking a slight uptick of 0.03%. The 4-hour chart reveals a sustained bullish pattern, with gold prices carving a path above critical support levels.

The pivot point hovers at $1,953.349, indicating a solid baseline for potential price ascents. Gold faces immediate resistance at $2,008.295, and climbing past this could see it challenging further resistances at $2,024.135 and $2,040.756.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), positioned at 65.78, veers away from overbought territory, suggesting a balanced buying sentiment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) value stands at 0.17000, with its signal at 5.56000, which, in conjunction with a bullish crossover, augurs well for momentum investors.

Further buoying the positive outlook, the price floats above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $1,983, reinforcing the asset’s short-term bullish stance.

Chart analysis indicates a rising channel formation, pointing toward a continuation of the recent uptrend. However, investors remain prudent, watching if gold can sustain its climb above the pivotal $2,000 mark.

With the backdrop of fluctuating U.S. Treasury yields and a wavering U.S. dollar, the precious metal’s allure remains intact.

The short-term forecast for gold is cautiously optimistic, with expectations for the commodity to test further resistance levels if it maintains the current support base.

Silver Prices Forecast

Silver – Chart

Silver’s market performance today shines with a bright gleam as it appreciates to $23.8865, marking a 0.59% increase. The daily chart showcases a symmetrical triangle pattern breakout, suggesting a bullish shift in market sentiment.

The precious metal’s pivot point stands at $22.94140, signaling a solid foundation for potential advances. Immediate resistance levels loom at $24.36778, followed by stronger barriers at $25.07654 and $26.05840. Conversely, should the luster fade, silver has support at $22.3602, with further safety nets at $21.48205.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is perched at 62.36, flirting with overbought conditions yet reflecting a healthy appetite among buyers. The MACD indicator presents a crossover above the signal line, confirming the momentum’s upward trajectory. Furthermore, the asset strides above the 50 EMA, currently at $22.94140, bolstering a bullish outlook for the near term.

This breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern signifies a potential uptrend continuation, drawing the eyes of investors to the next set of resistance levels.

Copper Prices Forecast

Copper – Chart

Copper prices today edged down modestly, showing a 0.40% decrease to settle at $3.8249 per pound. The metal’s recent movements have been constrained within a rising wedge pattern, hinting at a potential cooling off from its previous rally. The current price hovers just above a pivot point of $3.70211, which might offer support in the near term.

Resistance levels are evident at $3.79874 and higher up at $3.85912, which traders will be eyeing for potential breakout points. Should the price falter, there’s a support cushion at $3.65437, with a further drop possibly finding a floor at $3.65291.

Technical indicators reveal a mixed sentiment, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at a neutral 57.23, neither overbought nor oversold. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is barely above the signal line, not offering a robust directional bias.

This suggests that while the immediate trend for copper may be slightly bearish, the overall market conditions remain balanced, with the potential for both upward and downward movements in the coming sessions.

