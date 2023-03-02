Gold Fields (GFI) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Gold Fields said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 3.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 5.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.84% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gold Fields is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $8.69 to a high of $14.57. The average price target represents an increase of 30.84% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Fields is $4,402MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.35%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.76% to 327,512K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 50,231K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 9.20% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 46,199K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,738K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,348K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,950K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 13,466K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,465K shares, representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,108K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,320K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Gold Fields Background Information

Gold Fields Limited is one of the worlds largest gold mining firms. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

