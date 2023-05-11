Goeasy (EHMEF) Declares $0.96 Dividend

Goeasy said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share ($3.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.96 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goeasy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHMEF is 0.88%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 862K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goeasy is 146.05. The forecasts range from a low of 124.59 to a high of $228.57. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Goeasy is 1,032MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenician Capital holds 400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 1.86% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 62K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 1.99% over the last quarter.

