GLTR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the GLTR ETF (Symbol: GLTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.23, changing hands as high as $93.34 per share. GLTR shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $83.38 per share, with $103.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.