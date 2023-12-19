GLPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.17, changing hands as high as $48.63 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.54 per share, with $55.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.56.

