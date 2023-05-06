Globe Telecom (GTMEF) Declares $25.00 Dividend

Globe Telecom said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $25.00 per share ($100.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $25.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Telecom. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTMEF is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.01% to 3,205K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globe Telecom is 65.01. The forecasts range from a low of 41.66 to a high of $88.78. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Telecom is 174,808MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 184.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 865K shares, representing a decrease of 27.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTMEF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTMEF by 25.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 420K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTMEF by 23.01% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTMEF by 31.98% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 77.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTMEF by 27.65% over the last quarter.

