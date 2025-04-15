Globe Life's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

McKinney, Texas-based Globe Life Inc. (GL) provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower-middle and middle-income families. With a market cap of approximately $10 billion, Globe Life operates through Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments segments.

The insurer is set to unveil its first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GL to report an adjusted EPS of $3.24, marking an impressive 16.6% increase from $2.78 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect GL to report an adjusted EPS of $13.67, up 10.5% from $12.37 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further surge 10% year-over-year to $15.04 per share.

GL stock prices have skyrocketed 105.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 17.7% returns during the same time frame.

Globe Life’s stock prices dipped over 2.5% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 5. While the company observed a 4.5% increase in premium collection, reaching $1.2 billion, it observed a notable drop in realized gains which led to its overall revenues increase by a more modest 3.6% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, missing the Street’s topline expectations by 1%. However, its non-GAAP net operating income grew 12.1% year-over-year to $3.14 per share, exceeding the consensus estimates by 1.3%. Following the initial dip, GL stock rebounded 2.9% in the next trading session.

The consensus opinion on GL is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 12 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” Its mean price target of $142 suggests a 17.1% upside potential from current price levels.

