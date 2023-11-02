Globalstar Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Globalstar Inc. (GSAT):

Earnings: -$8.84 million in Q3 vs. -$204.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $57.68 million in Q3 vs. $37.63 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $215 - $230 Mln

