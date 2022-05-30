Global X ETFs SuperDividend Report

ETFs

In times of economic uncertainty and historically low interest rates in fi xed income assets, investors are searching for other sources of income to supplement their portfolios. As with all investments, it is important to diversify among asset classes to help ensure that you are not over-exposed to a single geography, industry, or asset class. To help investors diversify their income sources, we have developed a suite of income-producing ETFs designed to be transparent, cost-eff ective and seamlessly added to an existing portfolio.

View the full Global X SuperDividends report here (PDF).

