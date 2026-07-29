Nasdaq-100® Inside the Index: Costco Wholesale (COST)

What This Means For You

The Index Angle, in Plain Terms

In Your Index Fund — If you hold a fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index®, you already own this.

Index composition follows transparent eligibility criteria, and COST is a current constituent at ~1.82% index weight: roughly $1.82 of every $100 tracking the Nasdaq-100 sits in Costco.

It's the store you already shop at, with ~147M cardholders worldwide and ~92% of US and Canada members renewing each year.

The annual fee, rather than the markup on the rotisserie chicken, contributes roughly three-quarters of operating income.

Decoding the Jargon

Two terms doing the heavy lifting in this issue.

P/E (price-to-earnings) . At ~47x, the market pays $47 today for each $1 of annual earnings, well above most retailers. It is a bet on the fee stream holding up.

. At ~47x, the market pays $47 today for each $1 of annual earnings, well above most retailers. It is a bet on the fee stream holding up. Renewal rate. The share of members who pay the annual fee again. Holding above 90% for more than a decade is what makes the fee stream behave like a subscription.

Bottom Line

Inside the Nasdaq-100®, COST behaves more like a subscription business than a retailer. The multiple reflects fee economics, not merchandise margins.

About the Series

The Nasdaq-100® is a globally recognized index of 100 of the most innovative large cap companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market®. The Inside the Index series profiles one constituent each issue, from software to soft drinks and computer chips to potato chips, exploring what makes each business distinctive and the metrics investors should know.

Sources

Nasdaq Global Indexes, Bloomberg, FactSet. Data as of 7/14/2026.

Disclaimer

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