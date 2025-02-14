A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Gates Industrial Corp Through 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.6, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.87% increase from the previous average price target of $23.30.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gates Industrial Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $22.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Raises Buy $26.00 $23.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gates Industrial Corp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

