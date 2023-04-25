Glencore plc - ADR (GLNCY) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Glencore plc - ADR said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.44 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.62%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glencore plc - ADR is 15.23. The forecasts range from a low of 13.75 to a high of $18.79. The average price target represents an increase of 31.88% from its latest reported closing price of 11.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Glencore plc - ADR is 251,548MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2,886K shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.