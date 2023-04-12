Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Capital said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.13%, the lowest has been 6.55%, and the highest has been 19.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Capital. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLAD is 0.03%, a decrease of 34.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.82% to 3,537K shares. The put/call ratio of GLAD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Capital is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $9.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Capital is $78MM, an increase of 18.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novare Capital Management holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 25.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 196.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 94.89% over the last quarter.

Quadrature Capital holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLAD by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market companies in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.