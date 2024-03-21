Givaudan Board Announces Dividend

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Givaudan SA (GVDNY), a manufacturer of flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients, Thursday announced a cash dividend of CHF 68 gross per share to be paid on March 27.

The company stated that the approved dividend represented an increase of 1.5 percent over the previous year's dividend.

Givaudan's stock closed at $91.41, down 1.65 percent on the Other OTC on Thursday.

