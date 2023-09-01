GitLab (GTLB) Earnings Expected on September 5, 2023

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is expected to report earnings on September 05 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. The company is a technology company whose primary offering is GitLab, a complete DevOps platform delivered as a single application. GitLab is used by a wide range of organizations. The company also provides related training and professional services. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. The principal markets for GitLab are currently located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company is focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

Visit the analyst rating for GTLB for most recent analyst information on the 12 month price target; and you can see the High, Avg. and Low. Here are some of the key things to watch for in GitLab's earnings report:

Revenue growth: Revenue growth will be driven by the company's expanding customer base and increasing adoption of its DevOps platform.

EPS growth: GitLab is expected to report negative EPS growth for the second quarter. The company is still in the early stages of growth, and it is investing heavily in research and development.

Customer growth: Customer growth will be driven by the company's expanding product portfolio and growing demand for its DevOps platform.

Guidance: GitLab is expected to provide guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year 2023. Guidance will be important for investors to gauge the company's future growth prospects.

