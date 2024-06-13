Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $63.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.34%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has dropped by 3.98% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.58, indicating a 17.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.66 billion, up 0.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.76 per share and a revenue of $27.47 billion, demonstrating changes of -44.05% and +1.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gilead Sciences is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.81, so one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 1.28 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

