Gildan Activewear Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $90.4 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $137.9 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $237.9 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 72.2% to $1.582 billion from $918.5 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $90.4 Mln. vs. $137.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.582 Bln vs. $918.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.65 To $ 4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.0 B To $ 6.2 B

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