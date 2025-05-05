Markets
GIGM

GigaMedia Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

May 05, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GigaMedia (GIGM) reported that its first quarter net loss was $0.68 million, compared to a loss of $0.90 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.06 compared to a loss of $0.08. Consolidated revenues was $0.86 million, up 18.5% year-over-year from $0.73 million.

"Current widespread economic uncertainty has certainly cast a long shadow on consumer sentiment, and specifically, entertainment spending. But we are confident we can ride out the disruption with our strategy of boosting the productivity of our products and services with a leaner team, and expanding customer base with effective marketing strategies," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.