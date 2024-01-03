GFI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.98, changing hands as low as $13.39 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.89 per share, with $17.7824 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.39.

