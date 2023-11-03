GFI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.21, changing hands as high as $13.68 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.23 per share, with $17.7824 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.66.
