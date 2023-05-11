George Weston (WNGRF) Declares $0.71 Dividend

George Weston said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.85 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $110.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in George Weston. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNGRF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 4,026K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.01% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for George Weston is 147.63. The forecasts range from a low of 134.35 to a high of $166.83. The average price target represents an increase of 34.01% from its latest reported closing price of 110.17.

The projected annual revenue for George Weston is 58,413MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 903K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNGRF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNGRF by 0.24% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNGRF by 5.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWC - iShares MSCI Canada ETF holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNGRF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

