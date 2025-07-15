Markets

Genus: Underlying Group Trading In-line With Expectations

July 15, 2025 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genus (GNS.L) issued trading update for fiscal year ended 30 June 2025. The Group said it recorded strong underlying Group trading in-line with expectations. As a result of good trading and the PRP milestone receipt, the Board now expects Group fiscal 2025 adjusted profit before tax to be at least 72 million pounds in actual currency. Excluding the net PRP milestone receipt, adjusted profit before tax is expected to be at least 68 million pounds in actual currency, in-line with expectations.

The Group said cash conversion in the second half continued to be very strong resulting in strong growth in free cash flow. Genus will announce fiscal 2025 preliminary results on 4 September 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

