Gentex (GNTX) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Gentex said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 2.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentex. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTX is 0.29%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 230,821K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gentex is 32.49. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from its latest reported closing price of 26.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gentex is 2,257MM, an increase of 12.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 8,932K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.81% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,630K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,259K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,135K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,237K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 1.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,128K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Gentex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.