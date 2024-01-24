Genius Group Agrees To Merger With FatBrain AI

News & Insights

January 24, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Genius Group Limited (GNS) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a definitive merger agreement with FatBrain AI. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined companies will offer a complete end-to-end AI Education and Acceleration ecosystem, with four global revenue drivers focused on Students, Entrepreneurs, Enterprises, and Governments.

The company stated that the businesses to be combined are estimated to have generated around $80 million in gross revenue in 2023, showing a growth of over 100% year-on-year.

Together, Genius Group and FatBrain AI are expected to support an AI ed-tech platform that serves over five million students and a partner marketplace of fifteen thousand, connecting peer intelligence and AI solutions across various sectors like energy, finance, logistics, manufacturing, retail, tech, and telecommunications.

After the merger, FatBrain AI's CEO, Peter B. Ritz, and Executive Chair, Michael T. Moe, will join Genius Group's Board.

