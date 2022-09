(RTTNews) - Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) are trading more than 3 percent higher on Tuesday morning, continuing a bullish trend. The company announced the introduction of its new Generac Portable Power Station products on Monday.

Currently, shares are at 187.73, up 3.39 percent from the previous close of $181.58 on a volume of 1,384,685.

