Gencor Industries Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.82 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $2.55 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $26.98 million from $25.55 million last year.

Gencor Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.82 Mln. vs. $2.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $26.98 Mln vs. $25.55 Mln last year.

