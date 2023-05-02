Gear Energy (GENGF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Gear Energy said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gear Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENGF is 0.01%, a decrease of 17.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.35% to 2,037K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gear Energy is 1.12. The forecasts range from a low of 0.81 to a high of $1.53. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of 1.01.

The projected annual revenue for Gear Energy is 189MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 538K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 49.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENGF by 47.68% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENGF by 12.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 163K shares. No change in the last quarter.

