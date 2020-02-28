GDI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.11, changing hands as low as $31.05 per share. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.54 per share, with $38.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.15.

