GATX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported second-quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share of $2.84, up from $2.06 a year earlier, and raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.90 to $10.30 per share. Year-to-date diluted EPS was $5.19, compared with $4.21 in the first half of 2025.

Management attributed the higher outlook to strong year-to-date results, favorable market conditions in Rail North America and engine leasing, benefits from the Wells Fargo Rail acquisition and a positive outlook across its businesses.

Rail North America Maintains High Utilization

Rail North America fleet utilization remained high at 98% at quarter end, while GATX reported an 82.6% lease renewal success rate. The company’s lease price index increased 16.8%, with an average renewal term of 54 months.

Paul Titterton, executive vice president and president of Rail North America, said favorable supply-demand conditions continued to support renewal economics across most railcar types. Management said the second-quarter lease price index was affected by a higher-than-expected volume of sand-car renewals from the Wells Fargo portfolio.

Robert Lyons, GATX’s president and chief executive officer, said the company had expected some of those cars to come off lease, which would have removed them from the lease price index calculation. Instead, more cars were renewed than anticipated, a result he described as economically beneficial over the long term despite its effect on the index.

Management did not provide railcar-type-specific lease pricing details, citing the competitive nature of the market. Titterton said GATX expected continued sand-car exposure for the rest of the year but said the activity was consistent with the company’s expectations when it acquired the Wells Fargo fleet.

The company placed about 9,500 railcars under its 2022 Trinity supply agreement, with the earliest available scheduled delivery under that agreement in the first quarter of 2027. Titterton said a long-term supply agreement remains a core part of GATX’s sourcing strategy, though the company did not discuss specific plans to renew its existing agreement.

Remarketing Gains Support Results and Guidance

Strong secondary-market demand contributed to meaningful asset remarketing activity during the quarter. GATX reported gains on asset dispositions of $67.7 million in the second quarter and $117.5 million for the first half of the year.

Lyons said gains from the Wells Fargo-related joint venture were tracking in line with the company’s full-year expectation of about $70 million. Meanwhile, gains from GATX’s legacy portfolio were running ahead of expectations, and management said they could exceed the company’s initial $130 million outlook for the full year.

Tom Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the company was roughly at or slightly above its initial full-year expectations across several major metrics at midyear. He cited stronger-than-anticipated remarketing income and segment profit in Rail North America and engine leasing as key drivers of the increased earnings guidance.

Management also said the Wells Fargo Rail acquisition was contributing more than initially anticipated. GATX had previously expected the transaction to add roughly $0.20 to $0.30 per share in 2026. Ellman said the company now expects the contribution to be at least double that original estimate, supported by management fees, day-to-day portfolio performance and potential asset-sale-related fees.

GATX exercised its first option to acquire an additional interest in the Wells Fargo-related joint venture on June 30. The purchase represented 3.5% of the joint venture and had a total cash outlay of $66 million. Lyons said the company expects to exercise future options, though they remain subject to annual review.

Maintenance and Fleet Strategy

Rail North America maintenance expense was approximately $250 million through the first half, in line with GATX’s expectation of roughly $500 million for the full year. Ellman said quarterly maintenance spending may vary, but the company remained on track for its annual target.

GATX said it is already seeing benefits from applying its maintenance-management processes to the Wells Fargo portfolio’s third-party maintenance network. However, Lyons said it may take about two years before the company has capacity to move some Wells Fargo railcars through its own maintenance facilities, which are currently operating at full capacity with GATX’s legacy fleet.

Management emphasized that it is focused on optimizing portfolio economics rather than targeting a specific fleet size. Lyons said GATX will continue to sell assets when secondary-market demand makes doing so attractive and will add railcars when purchase prices, financing costs and leasing demand support investment returns.

Titterton said North American railcar market conditions remain supported by a shrinking overall railcar fleet and improving railcar loadings, particularly in intermodal, agricultural and chemical markets. He also cited tighter trucking capacity as a favorable factor, while noting uncertainty in the broader economic environment.

International Rail and Engine Leasing

GATX Rail Europe ended the quarter with 95.3% utilization despite what management described as challenging economic conditions. GATX Rail India’s fleet was fully utilized as demand remained robust. Rail International investment volume totaled approximately $46 million during the quarter, reflecting new railcar deliveries in Europe and India.

Lyons said Rail International segment profit could come in somewhat below the company’s initial expectation of about $130 million, though he said the difference was not significant enough to affect the revised full-year guidance.

Engine leasing delivered what management called excellent second-quarter results, supported by favorable market fundamentals and continued air-travel trends that drove demand for spare aircraft engines. GATX also identified investment opportunities through its 50/50 joint venture with Rolls-Royce.

Ellman said year-to-date engine leasing results were driven approximately 70% by operating income and 30% by remarketing activity. He also noted that other income in the segment included maintenance reserve releases, which can be uneven from quarter to quarter and should not be viewed as a recurring quarterly run rate.

Lyons said GATX does not currently plan to add engines to its wholly owned engine portfolio in 2026, though the company may pursue selective opportunities. He said the existing portfolio, which exceeds $1 billion of investment, is expected to remain a strong, high-return asset base over time.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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