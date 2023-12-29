Gartner (IT) Rises 35% in a Year: Here's What You Should Know

Gartner, Inc. IT has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 34.6%, outperforming the 32.5% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 25.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Driving the Stock

The impressive price performance can be attributed to the company’s better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last four quarters, driven by strong sales across the research, conferences and consulting segments.

Gartner, Inc. Price

Gartner, Inc. price | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Over the years, Gartner research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze troves of data, the company draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide key insights and decision-support solutions for an informed decision-making process. These insights are typically drawn from a critical fact base, collated from interactions with clients in more than 15,000 distinct organizations worldwide.

Gartner has a large and diverse addressable market and an integrated research and consulting team designed to best serve client needs. This enables it to have a competitive advantage against its rivals. Leveraging the breadth and depth of its intellectual capital, the company creates and distributes proprietary research content as broadly as possible.

Such moves help instill investors' confidence in the stock and positively impact earnings per share.

