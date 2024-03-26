GameStop Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $63.1 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $48.2 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67.7 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% to $1.79 billion from $2.23 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $63.1 Mln. vs. $48.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.