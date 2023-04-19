Gamehost (GHIFF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Gamehost said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamehost. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHIFF is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 219K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamehost is $9.05. The forecasts range from a low of $8.96 to a high of $9.32. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Gamehost is $72MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 90K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

