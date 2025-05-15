Gambling.com Group Limited Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11.24 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $7.30 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gambling.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of $16.49 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.1% to $40.64 million from $29.22 million last year.

Gambling.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.24 Mln. vs. $7.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $40.64 Mln vs. $29.22 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $170 - $174 Mln

