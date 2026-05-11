Galectin Rises After Publishing Positive Phase 2b Data For Belapectin In Treating MASH Cirrhosis

(RTTNews) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday published promising results from the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial for belapectin in treating MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension in AASLD flagship journal Hepatology.

Metabolic dysfunction-related steatohepatitis (MASH) can lead to cirrhosis of the liver tissue and increased blood pressure in the system of veins carrying blood from digestive organs to the liver, also known as portal hypertension.

Belapectin is an investigational drug that inhibits galectin-3, a key mediator of fibrosis and inflammation, to treat complications from MASH cirrhosis. It was previously granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial was a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating belapectin in treating MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension without esophageal varices at the baseline.

The Phase 2b results indicated a numerical reduction in the incidence of varices. A decrease was also observed in non-invasive markers of fibrosis, including Liver Stiffness Measure (LSM) and Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF). The drug demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

GALT is currently trading at $2.36, up 12.38%.

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