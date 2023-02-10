Gal Eido Updates Holdings in Riskified (RSKD)

Fintel reports that Gal Eido has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.05MM shares of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD). This represents 12.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.67MM shares and 16.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.43% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riskified is $6.70. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.43% from its latest reported closing price of $6.07.

The projected annual revenue for Riskified is $313MM, an increase of 24.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riskified. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSKD is 0.24%, a decrease of 25.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.16% to 40,521K shares. The put/call ratio of RSKD is 12.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 8,209K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,571K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 38.20% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 5,325K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 4,997K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Winslow Capital Management holds 3,442K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,700K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 39.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 47.18% over the last quarter.

Riskified Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—Riskified’s customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to its merchants’ performance prior to onboarding Riskified.

