FXZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.11, changing hands as low as $60.84 per share. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXZ's low point in its 52 week range is $50.60 per share, with $75.7573 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.61.

