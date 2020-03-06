FXU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.16, changing hands as low as $28.29 per share. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXU's low point in its 52 week range is $27.37 per share, with $31.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.85.

