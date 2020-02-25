FXO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.19, changing hands as low as $31.81 per share. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.50 per share, with $34.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.84.

