FXL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.15, changing hands as low as $106.28 per share. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXL's low point in its 52 week range is $86.945 per share, with $121.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.26.

