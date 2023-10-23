FXL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.15, changing hands as low as $106.28 per share. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXL's low point in its 52 week range is $86.945 per share, with $121.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.26.
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CBS Historical Stock Prices
FTRI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.